Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Adam Vicary Acquires 3,000 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Adam Vicary bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($14,166.22).

Shares of CGS opened at GBX 354 ($4.78) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.61. Castings P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.67). The firm has a market cap of £154.46 million and a P/E ratio of 17.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.15) target price on shares of Castings in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. began coverage on Castings in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.15) price objective for the company.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

