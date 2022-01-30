Catalent (CTLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.09. Catalent has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

