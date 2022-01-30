Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

CAT opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.21. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

