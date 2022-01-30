CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Down 35.6% in January

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 427,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

NYSE:PRPB remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. 3,361,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,167. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.