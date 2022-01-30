Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 338,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,355,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $945,980,000 after purchasing an additional 148,093 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.