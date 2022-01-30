Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CELU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

