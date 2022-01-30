CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

CX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,642,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

