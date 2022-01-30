Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $300,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.19%.

