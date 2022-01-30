Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.