Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Virtus Total Return Fund makes up 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 1.93% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

