Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.86 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 414,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $132.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.