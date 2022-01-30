Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

