Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

CVCY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

