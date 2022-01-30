Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 1801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Specifically, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $78,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock worth $277,607,250. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.45.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 144.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

