Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $766.04.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $590.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $629.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

