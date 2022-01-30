Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGIFF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

