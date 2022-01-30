Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.32.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.20. The stock has a market cap of C$759.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

