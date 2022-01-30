Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 125,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,905 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 35.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 75.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

