China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the December 31st total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

