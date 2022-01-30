Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR opened at $69.23 on Friday. Cimpress has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $122.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.