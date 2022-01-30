Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
CMPR opened at $69.23 on Friday. Cimpress has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $122.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.