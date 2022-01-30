Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

