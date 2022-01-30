CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives $18.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get CI&T alerts:

CINT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 75,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39. CI&T has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.