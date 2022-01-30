Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

