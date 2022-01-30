Citigroup Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,984 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $3,997,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.