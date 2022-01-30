Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 581.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.