Citigroup Inc. Purchases 34,912 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.