Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter.

EIDO opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $24.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

