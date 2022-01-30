Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $463.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.92. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

