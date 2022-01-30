Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

