CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $225.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

