Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Shares of DNAY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Codex DNA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,727,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,986,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,350,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.