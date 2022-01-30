Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the December 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.

CGEAF opened at $79.04 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.