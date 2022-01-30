Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 373,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,022. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

