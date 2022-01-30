Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.01

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 132582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.