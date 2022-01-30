Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $9.89 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

