Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.03%.

CWBC stock remained flat at $$14.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

