Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,552,307 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.