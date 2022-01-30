Comparing DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DBV Technologies and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Revolution Medicines 0 2 3 0 2.60

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 72.12%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $11.28 million 13.68 -$159.55 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 34.07 -$108.16 million ($2.37) -8.38

Revolution Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines -587.91% -26.76% -23.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Revolution Medicines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk, as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont, and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

