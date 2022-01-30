Compass Point Downgrades Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

