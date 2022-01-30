Comstock Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRK. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

