Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eneti were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eneti by 211.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 262,979 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 44.3% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 217,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at $2,624,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the third quarter valued at $1,191,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $6.68 on Friday. Eneti Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.11%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

