Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 308,864 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 62.55% and a return on equity of 47.43%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

