Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,954,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,475,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

