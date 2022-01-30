Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $315,000 in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

