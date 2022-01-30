Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,212 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $754.31 million, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 0.68.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.