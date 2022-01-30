Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 22.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ChampionX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ChampionX by 106,864.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.48.
In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.
ChampionX Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
