Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 22.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ChampionX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ChampionX by 106,864.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

