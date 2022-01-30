Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 68,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $33.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.