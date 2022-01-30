ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 499.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

COP stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

