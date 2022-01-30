Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

CSTA opened at $9.72 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.