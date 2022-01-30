Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of CPRT opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

